Companies Deloitte appoints first woman chief executive

Incoming Deloite East Africa chief executive officer Anne Muraya. FILE PHOTO | COURTESY

By JAMES KAHONGEH

More by this Author Summary Anne Muraya started her career at Deloitte in 1994 as an auditor, soon after graduating from Kenyatta University.

Audit and consulting firm Deloitte East Africa has appointed Anne Muraya as its new chief executive effective June 1.

She becomes the first woman to hold the position when she takes over from Joe Eshun, who has been promoted to Deloitte Africa Managing Director for Businesses based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ms Muraya started her career at Deloitte in 1994 as an auditor, soon after graduating from Kenyatta University with a Bachelor of Education (mathematics and chemistry) degree.

She rose through the ranks to a partner in 2009, East Africa audit leader in 2017, and in 2021 Africa Managing Partner for Responsible Business and Public Policy.

In her new role, Ms Muraya will be in charge of operations in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Somalia.

"We are confident that [Anne] will be a force in driving Deloitte forward in an exciting but also challenging post-pandemic environment," said outgoing Deloitte East Africa MD Mr Eshun.

She is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Kenya (ICPAK) and Uganda (ICPAU).

She also sits in the Deloitte Global Advisory Council, a 30-member team of executives that advises the firm's global CEO.

"I am excited about working with our teams to serve our clients and continue to contribute to the growth in the profession and the whole reporting ecosystem," Ms Muraya said of her appointment.

She said she was committed to being "part of the solution to climate change and social and economic inequalities."