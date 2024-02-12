Companies Diageo picks Kenyan firm for accelerator programme

By MARION SITAWA

Kenyan technology start-up Wowzi has made the cut into a global programme aimed at nurturing innovative digital products.

The first cohort of the mentorship scheme by East African Breweries Plc's parent company Diageo Plc began last month. It is designed for growth-stage start-ups by providing them with coaching and link-ups with industry experts.

Wowzi is one of 17 digital outfits selected alongside others from the US, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, Israel, and Ireland.

It runs a platform that is designed to help brands automate creator marketing workflows and programmes.

“Fusion by Diageo (the programme) is our way of being externally focused and looking beyond our boundaries to transform what we do in a consumer-centric way,’’ said Waithera Kabiru Diageo’s Digital Hub Lead for Africa.

The company said the programme will be split into two phases, the first involving broad concept ideation and the second refining the concept. The second phase will culminate in a face-to-face 'demo day' where Diageo will select up to five concepts to progress to a post-programme pilot stage.

“During this stage, selected participants will be offered an opportunity to enter a commercial relationship with Diageo, and given the support required to co-develop, validate, refine, and launch new products in the market,” Diageo said.

