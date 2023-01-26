Companies Energy CS Davies Chirchir picks Isaac Kiva to head Ketraco

Engineer Isaac Kiva is the secretary of renewable energy at the Ministry of Energy. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author

The Energy Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir has appointed Engineer Isaac Kiva, seconded from the ministry, as the acting managing director at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco).

The appointment was announced Thursday by Abdi Bare Duale, who was named by President William Ruto as board chairman last week.

Read: Ruto names Duale's brother for Ketraco chair, kicks out Uhuru's pick

In an internal memo to staff dated January 26, Mr Duale said Mr Kiva’s term would start effective Friday and run for six months or until an MD is appointed.

“This is to bring to your attention that following a meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 26, 2023, the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Energy has appointed Eng Isaac Kiva, to be seconded from the Ministry, as acting Managing Director and CEO for a period of six months from January 27, or until the position is competitively filled, whichever is earlier,” read the memo.

Mr Kiva takes over from Anthony Wamukota, who has been holding the position in an acting capacity since the resignation of now Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa in February last year.

The engineer is the secretary for renewable energy at the ministry, with a wide experience in public sector management of over 20 years in various government positions.

He is registered by the Engineers Board of Kenya and a member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya.