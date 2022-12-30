Companies Equity eyes new farming methods to fight drought

Equity Group headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi. PHOTO | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

Equity Group has announced plans to support the government to adopt new farming techniques that will ease drought effects across the country.

The initiative by the lender will see the communities embrace irrigation and climate-smart agriculture, set up infrastructure for abattoirs, and provide permanent water and pasture solutions among other initiatives in support of the government’s effort to mitigate the impact of drought.

Equity chief operating officer, Samuel Kirubi, made the announcement in Mwingi North where he led in the distribution of food hampers to more than 2,000 households through the ‘Wakenya Tulindane’ National Steering Committee on drought response.

“Our short-term relief initiatives include the food distribution exercise which has commenced today with a similar exercise ongoing in Kilifi County," he said.

"We intend to reach out to the five priority areas before the week ends even as we draw long-term plans to alleviate the recurrent effects of drought in the country.”

The National Steering Committee will extend mid-term and long-term drought relief efforts to 42 counties by complementing the national and county government’s efforts to resolve water issues that have a direct impact on food security.

The move comes at a time drought and other severe climate conditions have greatly affected farmers, resulting in a poor harvest, crop failure, as well as loss of livestock and markets, further putting at least 4.3 million Kenyans in need of food aid.

According to National Drought Management Authority, the drought situation continues to deteriorate in 21 arid and semi-arid counties, attributed to the late onset and poorly distributed 2022 short rains.

