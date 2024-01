Companies Factories warn of layoffs, closures on climbing costs

Employees at Osho Chemical Industries in Nairobi in the past.

Manufacturers have warned of a freeze in new employment, shut down of low-margin production lines and a switch to importation if last year’s elevated operating costs climb further in 2024.

Investors in the largely struggling sector said they endured a torrid operating environment in 2023, with overall business costs bumping by about a third compared with the year before.

For more, read HERE