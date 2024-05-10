President Ruto appoints 20 new High Court judges

President William Ruto has appointed 20 judges of the High Court who were recently recruited by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The JSC recommended the 12 men and eight women to be judges of the High Court after conducting interviews with 95 applicants, in a month-long exercise that took place between April 3 and May 3.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint,” President Ruto said in the gazette notice dated May 9.

New judges

The new judges are Mr John Lolwatan Tamar, Mr Francis Weche Andayi, Mr Julius Kipkosgei Ng’arng’ar, Ms Wendy Kagendo Micheni, Ms Emily Onyando Ominde, Mr Julius Mukut Nangea, Ms Caroline Jepyegen Kendagor, Mr Stephen Nzisi Mbungi, Mr Linus Poghon Kassan and Mr Joe Omido Mkutu, who were elevated from magistrates after successful interviews.

Others are Mr Moses Ado Otieno, Ms Alice Chepngetich Bett Soi, Mr Benjamin Mwikya Musyoki, Ms Helene Rafaela Namisi, Ms Noel Onditi Adagi Inziani, Rhoda Cherotich Rutto, Mr Benjamin Kimani Njoroge and Mr Andrew Bahati Mwamuye.

Two senior prosecutors from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Alexander Muasya Muteti and Tabitha Ouya Wanyama will also join the Judiciary as judges of the High Court.

Case backlog

The JSC said the recruitment of the 20 judges of the High Court was aimed at enhancing access to justice and boosting clearance of case backlog. The High Court currently has 78 Judges serving in 45 stations across the country.

The JSC will from June 3, embark on interviews to fill the 11 positions advertised for the Court of Appeal judges.