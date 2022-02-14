Companies Former KVDA boss awarded Sh23m for unfair dismissal

Former KVDA CEO David Kimosop. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The amount includes three months’ salary in lieu of notice, salary for the remainder of his term (23 months), compensation for unfair termination and gratuity.

High Court judge Nelson Abuodha faulted the head of public service Joseph Kinyua for directing the termination of the contract of Mr Kimosop in December 2019.

Mr Kimosop is currently facing charges together with former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich over the Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

A judge has ordered Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) to pay its former boss David Kimosop Sh23.4 million for unfair termination.

The amount includes three months’ salary in lieu of notice, salary for the remainder of his term (23 months), compensation for unfair termination and gratuity.

High Court judge Nelson Abuodha faulted the head of public service Joseph Kinyua for directing the termination of the contract of Mr Kimosop in December 2019.

The judge said it was wrong for the board of KVDA to terminate Mr Kimosop’s contract on instructions of Mr Kinyua without affording him an opportunity to be heard.

Mr Kimosop is currently facing charges together with former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich over the Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

The former KVDA chief executive officer was first employed by the authority in 2012 for a period of three years.

The contract, which was subject to performance, was renewed for a further three years in 2015 and later in 2018. He wanted to leave after completing the second term, but the board pleaded with him to complete the restructuring process he had initiated at KVDA.

But soon after the contract was renewed, Mr Kinyua directed that it should have been for only six months to manage succession and recruit his successor.

[email protected]