Former Treasury PS Julius Muia joins advisory firm Andersen

Former National Treasury Principal Secretary, Julius Muia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KEPHA MUIRURI

Former National Treasury Principal Secretary, Dr Julius Muia, has rejoined the private sector after being named public sector lead at tax and business advisory firm Andersen Kenya.

The finance and public policy expert has over 25 years of experience in leadership in the private sector in Kenya and the United Kingdom.

“He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Andersen team, and Andersen is excited that he is embarking on this new chapter with the firm,” the company said in a statement.

Dr Muia was appointed Treasury PS in July 2019 to replace Kamau Thugge, who, alongside his Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, had been charged with a range of corruption offences related to the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

He was previously the PS at the State Department of Planning since March 2018.

Dr Muia rose to prominence during the late President Mwai Kibaki’s administration when he was tapped to head the Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat. He had served as the Secretary and CEO of the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) from 2008 to 2016.

NESC is a government think tank formed by the Kibaki government in 2004 and which has been credited with the country’s economic transformation and formulation of the Vision 2030 blueprint.

He has also held other roles in the private sector, including serving as the Housing Finance chief operating officer and finance director. He previously held finance director posts at Unga Group and Safari Park Holdings. He was also the group financial controller for Lonhro Hotels.

Dr Muia is an alumnus of the University of Nairobi, where he attained a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (graduated with First Class Honours), an MBA and a PhD in Finance.

His professional qualifications include Certified Public Accountant, Certified Public Secretary, Associate Kenya Institute of Bankers, Associate Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and Certified Coach.

His career began as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers in the mid-1980s after serving as a graduate assistant at the University of Nairobi.

Beyond the corporate footprint, Dr Muia has served as an adjunct faculty at Strathmore Business School and as an adviser on strategy and trainer on leadership.

He also serves as a non-executive board member in several companies and a number of not-for-profit organisations.

