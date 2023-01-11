Companies Fuliza users able to get cash from M-Pesa agents

A M-Pesa shop on a street in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Users of Safaricom’s overdraft service Fuliza are now able to make direct cash withdrawals from M-Pesa agent stores, marking a departure from the previous mode where the service was restricted to payments.

A spot check by the Business Daily shows that customers are able to withdraw money equivalent to their Fuliza limit less the normal transaction charges as they would if they had an actual balance in their M-Pesa wallets.

For example, a customer with an overdraft limit of Sh500 can walk to an M-Pesa agent with zero account balance and withdraw Sh473 as Sh27 withdrawal fee is charged.

Since its launch in 2019, Fuliza has only allowed users to make payments via till and pay bill numbers as well as send money to other M-Pesa customers when they do not have sufficient balances in their wallets.

The development transitions the facility to mirror a loans scheme even though the telco insists it is not, arguing that it differs from products like KCB M-Pesa and M-Shwari.

It also comes just over a month after the government rolled out a credit facility to empower small-scale traders through the much-publicised Hustler Fund, pointing to Safaricom’s renewed efforts to shrug off competition in the mobile credit space.

Christopher Mwangi, a user of the facility who works as a site clerk at property developer Mahiga Homes Limited, sees the move as timely coming at a time when banks have re-introduced mobile banking charges.

He said it would save customers the costs when paying for goods through bank pay bill numbers.

“I think with the re-introduction of transaction charges in mobile banking, it is much better now to operate in cash. Some vendors have even scrapped their bank pay bills so being able to withdraw the Fuliza limit is a timely initiative,” he said.

Fuliza, underwritten by lenders NCBA Group and KCB Group, has become a popular service since its launch with amounts borrowed maintaining a consistent rise over the years.

