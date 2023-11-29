Companies GDC partners with cement firm for power production

Paul Ngugi, CEO and Managing Director, Geothermal Development Company (GDC) signs a 20-year agreement with Kishor Varsani, CEO Karsan Ramji and Sons Limited that will see the company produce cement using geothermal energy. PHOTO | BONIFACE MWANGI | NMG

By JOSEPH OPENDA

The Geothermal Development Company (GDC) has signed an agreement to provide steam to a cement firm which will use the natural resources to produce power for its plant, marking the first such deal for the State-owned firm.

GDC will supply the Karsan Ramji and Sons which is the manufacturer of Ndovu Cement with steam and brine.

GDC will provide 40 tonnes per hour of geothermal steam which will be used to generate power and thermal energy that will run the cement grinding plant.

The cement maker, on the other hand, shall install a well head generation unit that has a capacity of producing 4 megawatts to power the plant.

It will also install a drying unit with a capacity of drying 700 tonnes of the components per day.

Speaking during the event GDC Chief Executive Officer Paul Ngugi lauded the move which he said was a major step in the departure from conventional power generation.

He said investing in geothermal energy will not only lower the cost of energy but also make Kenya’s products and services more competitive.

