Companies Glovo appoints general manager for Kenyan unit

Caroline Mutuku. PHOTO | COURTESY

By LINET OWOKO

Spanish delivery firm Glovo has appointed Caroline Mutuku the general manager for Glovo Kenya as the company seeks to tap into new business strategies in the competitive market.

She takes over from Pricilla Muhiu who joined Glovo in 2019 leading the marketing efforts in Africa before being appointed the general manager for Glovo in Kenya in 2020.

Ms Mutuku brings into the company a wealth of knowledge in strategy, execution, and digital even as she enables the company to maintain its position as the fastest-growing multi-category platform in Kenya.

“I am delighted to be taking on this role as the General Manager for Glovo Kenya and continue the good work that my peers have done. I am excited to incorporate innovative and fresh ideas to take Glovo to the next level in the market. I am quite optimistic about the very vibrant e-commerce sector in Kenya in the coming years,” said Ms Mutuku.

Her appointment comes at a time when online delivery firms, including its main competitor Jumia, continue to diversify the market with new business strategies.

Prior to her appointment Ms Mutuku was the general manager of a tech start-up that focused on revolutionising mass transport in Kenya.

She also has six years of experience in management consulting at McKinsey & Co. where she was tasked with developing strategies, facilitating execution, and building digital capabilities for banks and financial regulators across Africa.

She has mastery in problem-solving using tech which created significant growth and long-lasting impact for the stakeholders involved.

She has also worked for the banking sector in companies such as Standard Chartered and Equity Bank in Kenya.

Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, and operating across 25 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, the Glovo app connects users with businesses and couriers as well as offers on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores.

