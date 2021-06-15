Companies Goldenscape owner’s properties frozen in greenhouses fraud case

GoldenScape property Peter Wangai Muriithi at Milimani law courts on March 18, 2021. NMG PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has frozen properties belonging to the director of Goldenscape Greenhouse Limited Peter Wangai Muriithi, pending the determination of a case filed by a State agency.

Justice James Wakiaga ordered a caveat to be placed against 15 parcels scattered in Laikipia and Kajiado counties, six vehicles and five motorcycles belonging to Mr Muriithi and his companies.

He was charged before a Nairobi court in March with obtaining millions from Kenyans by promising them good returns for investing in greenhouses.

Mr Muriithi denied a total of 21 counts for allegedly luring Kenyans to invest in greenhouses that were to be set up in Ol Kalou and Nyahururu in Nyandarua County.

“An order be and is hereby issued directing the respective Land registrars to register a caveat against the titles of each of the land parcels specified,” Justice Wakiaga directed.

The judge also ordered the Director-General National Transport & Safety Authority to register a caveat against the motor vehicles and the motorcycles.

Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) moved to court saying investigations established that Mr Muriithi, through his companies was involved in a scheme of money laundering, using funds received from the public, which were later transferred to his bank accounts, companies or business entities, he owns.

The court heard that Mr Muriithi later used the illegally acquired funds to purchase properties in the various names, among them the companies he owns.

“There is imminent danger the Respondents shall dispose, transfer and dissipate the said properties as there are no court orders currently preserving the assets in issue,” the agency’s Senior state counsel Joyce Ngelechei said.