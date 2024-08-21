Google Cloud partners with Prudential on AI insurance products

Alphabet Inc's cloud computing arm, Google Cloud, has partnered with UK insurer Prudential Plc to develop AI-powered insurance products and applications to improve the experience for customers, agents and employees.

Google Cloud will support Prudential's new AI Lab with end-to-end solutions, which will see around 15,000 Prudential employees using AI to improve customer service.

“Launching later this year, the AI Lab is designed to accelerate Prudential’s adoption of machine learning, AI, and generative AI (gen AI), while also driving progress towards Prudential’s strategic priorities of delivering a better customer experience; driving technology-powered distribution; and improving access to affordable, quality healthcare,” the insurer said.

The partnership aims to improve insurance, health and financial outcomes across Africa and Asia by addressing business and customer challenges.

"Generative AI represents a significant opportunity to drive innovation in the insurance industry. Our collaboration with Prudential and the launch of its AI Lab will help to reimagine customer experiences, optimise operations, and unlock new growth possibilities. Google Cloud is committed to providing the AI and data analytics capabilities, as well as the expertise needed to support Prudential's vision for the future of insurance,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

The lab will provide a sandbox environment and process for Prudential employees to develop scalable AI products and applications, including access to leading language models, advanced and secure Gen AI, data analytics solutions and end-to-end cloud delivery.

The lab will prioritise the use of AI to improve access to quality healthcare and enhance the ability of agents to deliver a personalised customer experience. It will also focus on using AI to streamline operational processes for the benefit of customers, agents and employees.

“Prudential is committed to leveraging technological innovation to create value for all our stakeholders. We are actively using data, advanced analytics and AI to create an exceptional customer and agent experience – while helping us work smarter and faster,” said Anil Wadhwani, chief executive officer of Prudential Plc.