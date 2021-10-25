Companies HF Group picks Olive Mugenda as board chair

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

HF Group #ticker:HFCK has appointed Prof Olive Mugenda as chairperson of the board effective October 21, amid an ongoing scaling down of the company’s real estate division.

HF Group chief executive Robert Kibaara welcomed the appointment, betting on her experience to head the board.

“The board is delighted to confirm Prof Mugenda’s appointment as board chair of HF Group. Her wealth of expertise and outstanding transformational leadership track record will be a valuable addition for the group at a time when we are on a transformation journey,” Mr Kibaara said.

"Prof Mugenda’s mandate will be to oversee the group’s growth and transformation agenda, specifically our diversification to a full-service bank," Kibaara added.

Her appointment comes amid an ongoing exit by HF Group from the home construction business as announced in 2019, due to slowed activity in the real estate market.

Prof Olive Mugenda was Vice-Chancellor of Kenyatta University (KU) for 10 years to March 2016.

She is the chair of Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital and a commissioner at the Judicial Service Commission.

She holds a PhD from Iowa State University, USA, Masters of Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute in Arusha, Tanzania, Master of Science of Iowa State University, USA and Bachelor of Education (First Class Honours) at the University of Nairobi.

She also serves as a non-executive director at UBA Kenya Bank Ltd.

She is an author, academic researcher and administrator with specialisation in women and girls’ education, research methods and statistics, leadership and governance.