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How bungled Nanyuki airstrip contract drew Sh1.2bn blow for KAA

Kenya Airports Authority signage at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 7, 2023. 

Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Wangui

Correspondent

Nation Media Group


The High Court has ordered the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to pay a contractor, Doch Company Ltd, more than Sh1.25 billion in damages for a dispute arising from the termination of a Sh398.9 million contract to rehabilitate Nanyuki Airstrip.

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