How bungled Nanyuki airstrip contract drew Sh1.2bn blow for KAA

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Kenya Airports Authority signage at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 7, 2023.
By
Joseph Wangui
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
The High Court has ordered the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to pay a contractor, Doch Company Ltd, more than Sh1.25 billion in damages for a dispute arising from the termination of a Sh398.9 million contract to rehabilitate Nanyuki Airstrip.
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