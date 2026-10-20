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Vodacom to keep 55pc Safaricom stake as court hears appeal

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub (left) and Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi exchange signed Memorandum of Understanding during treasury market update at JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on December 4, 2025. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Dennis Musau

Technology Correspondent

Nation Media Group


South Africa’s Vodacom Group says it will retain its controlling 55 percent stake in Safaricom as an appeal of a High Court judgement nullifying its acquisition of an extra 20 percent stake in the Kenyan telco continues.

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