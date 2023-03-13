Companies Indian tech firm Zoho eyeing Kenya

Indian tech firm Zoho will soon open an office in Nairobi as it seeks to grow its market share in the business software sector that is dominated by American firms including Microsoft and Google.

Located in Westlands, the office will also house a modern training centre equipped with a high-tech video conference facility for Zoho’s customers and partners with a capacity of 40 attendees who will have access to free training in matters of technology trends, and Zoho products.

Starting with ten employees, the firm will also localise global content for the Kenyan market as it seeks to upscale its services to local businesses through talent naturing.

“Zoho is committed to investing in local talent to provide the best possible service to its customers; this also reflects our strategy for business growth and expansion-transnational localism, in which we aim to be locally rooted while being globally connected,” said Veerakumar Natarajan, Country Head-Kenya, Zoho Corp.

“We look forward to working closely with the local business and empowering them digitally to drive growth and innovation.”

Zoho is a cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution provider with over 55 widely-used online applications including email, finance, human resource, customer relations, and marketing packages with bundles that businesses use in their daily operations.

Its top-selling products include Zoho One, Zoho Workplace, Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, and Zoho Desk.

Founded by Sridhar Vembu the tech firm entered the Kenyan market in January 2021 to rival what the likes of Google and Microsoft were already offering.

Last year Zoho introduced VAT and Tax Invoice Management Systems (TIMS) compliant accounting software for local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to help smoothen the migration of businesses.

