How Kenyans are making money in predicting inflation, lending rates

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Prediction markets are now seen as the natural extension for the industry as has been the case from the rise of online casino and crash games.
By
Patrick Alushula
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Will the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge don a dark or light suit at his next post monetary policy committee (MPC) news conference?
Prediction markets-emerging platforms where people buy and sell shares tied to the outcome of future events such as elections and economic data, will let you bet on it.
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