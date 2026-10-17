UMMA University eyes Sh770m student hostels in expansion push

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President William Ruto is welcomed to Umma University by students during the commissioning of the instittution's Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sumait Complex in Kajiado County, a landmark Sh1.4 billion, 10-storey building designed to serve 10,000+ students.
By
John Mutua
Business Reporter
Nation Media Group
Islamic faith-based UMMA University is set to build two hostel blocks for its students for Sh770 million as the institution races to provide accommodation for its growing population.
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