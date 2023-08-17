Companies Isuzu and Bamburi deal backs female truck drivers

Thirty-seven truck drivers, including seven women from the Bamburi Cement Women on Wheels (WoW) programme, have been certified in a move geared to enhance driving skills, increase employability, and strengthen road safety.

Bamburi Cement Group CEO Mohit Kapoor said the successful completion of the course by the seven women at Isuzu EA Drivers Academy demonstrates the company's commitment to closing the gender gap in the trucking industry.

“We are committed to working with our partners to scale this initiative and close the gender gap in the driver profession as part of our sustainability programmes under diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and health, safety and environment agenda,” said Mr Kapoor.

The Isuzu EA Drivers Academy was established in 2019 to ensure that drivers undergo rigorous training on the right motoring values and road safety.

“Today marks a positive step forward for the Isuzu EA fraternity as we remain confident that the newly certified drivers — will indeed build on our commitment to provide reliable, efficient transport services to Kenyans," said Rita Kavashe, the Isuzu EA’s managing director.

Trucking is associated with men because of the gruelling hours travelling long distances and use of heavy machinery.

However, more women are joining the profession.

