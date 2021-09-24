Companies Jambojet adds Nairobi-Mombasa weekend flights

A Jambojet plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

The additional evening flights will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, bringing the total frequencies on the route on these days to seven.

Budget carrier Jambojet has introduced additional weekend flights to Mombasa as the demand for local flying picks up at the Kenya’s coastal town.

The carrier, which at the moment operates between five and six daily flights to Mombasa has now added additional frequencies on the route starting today to cater for an increase in demand.

The additional evening flights will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, bringing the total frequencies on the route on these days to seven.

“You can now book additional evening flights between Mombasa and Nairobi from September 24,” said the carrier on its tweeter handle.

In May this year, Jambojet introduced an early morning flight to Nairobi as it targeted business people who would want to fly to the capital in the morning and return to Mombasa in the evening.

The 635am flight was aimed at giving enough time for people with business meetings or other engagements in Nairobi but would not want to spend the night in the capital.

Previously, the earliest flight from Mombasa to Nairobi was at 8.20am, making it difficult for people who would want to travel and return on the same day.

The cost of air ticket to Mombasa on these days has increased slightly with a ticket costing between Sh5,100 and Sh7,100 depending on the day and time when one is flying.

For instance, a passenger travelling on Saturday at 6.35am will pay Sh5,100 for a one way ticket while the one journeying on the same day at 3pm will part with Sh7,100.

A lot of Kenyans travel to the coastal city on weekends for a short vacation before coming back to Nairobi either on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Demand for flying is expected to increase in the coming days as schools close starting next week with parents planning to take their children for holiday at the coast.

A lot of hotels have advertised for special offer for children and their parents who would want to travel to the coast for holidays.