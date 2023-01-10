Companies Jambojet woos travellers with Sh1,000 fare in one-day drive

Jambojet CEO, Karanja Ndegwa. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Budget carrier Jambojet, on Tuesday, opened up 1,000 tickets for sale at a discounted rate of Sh1,000 each at a time when demand for air travel has dropped after the festive season.

The carrier said in a statement the tickets would be for one-way flights on select flights to various local destinations.

The promotion that aims at wooing more travellers will apply to flights from January 10-31. Air tickets must be booked within 24 hours starting Tuesday morning.

The tickets were available immediately on the airline's website and it was not clear whether all of them had been snapped up by press time.

"Every year, we conduct a customer satisfaction survey where the customer rates our performance across the different touch points and gives us feedback on products and services," said Jambojet CEO Karanja Ndegwa on Tuesday.

At 1,000 for a one-way air ticket, this means that a Jambojet ticket for a route such as Nairobi-Mombasa that would ordinarily sell at Sh9,000 will see passengers save Sh8,000.

A passenger heading to Kisumu from Nairobi will save Sh6,000 assuming that a one-way air ticket on the route is Sh7,000.

"We use the result from this survey to improve the service we offer, and develop products the customer finds useful. For instance, the Jambojet reward programme was a result of customer feedback," said Mr Ndegwa.

Jambojet flies from Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Mombasa, Diani (Ukunda), Lamu and Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The carrier, founded five years ago, ferried more than 730,000 passengers in 2021 within Kenya and to neighbouring countries after an aggressive expansion aimed at first-time flyers who would normally take a bus.

Airline tickets have become less expensive compared to bus fares, especially during non-festive seasons, encouraging more middle-class people to fly.

Domestic travellers typically fly on domestic routes for business, leisure and social gatherings. Shorter travel time remains the biggest selling point for domestic carriers.

