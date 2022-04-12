Shipping & Logistics Jambojet increases Goma flights to meet rising demand

Passengers board an airplane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during the launch of Jambojet's direct flight to the Eastern DRC city of Goma on September 10, 2021. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

Budget airline Jambojet has increased its frequency to Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), stepping up competition with carriers such as RwandaAir that operates on the route.

The carrier that started passenger operations on the route in September last year says it will be flying to Goma four times per week starting June up from the current three times a week.

“We are planning to start flying to Goma four times per week starting June mainly on increased demand for passengers on the route,” Jambojet managing director Karanja Ndegwa said.

The carrier made its maiden flight on the route on September 10, 2021, becoming the first airline to directly connect the capital of North Kivu province and Nairobi.

Earlier this year, the carrier launched cargo operations to Goma, targeting hundreds of traders in the market.

The DRC market is currently served by the national carrier Congo Airways, which flies to eight domestic destinations, including Goma, Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.

The DRC route is becoming a favourite for carriers, with airlines taking advantage of poor connectivity in the market.

Kenya, like many other countries, is looking to leverage the DRC market by diversifying its export destinations, particularly after the Covid-19 induced disruption brought into focus the need for deeper inter-regional trade.

The airline is taking advantage of the huge business opportunity that the African market has to offer, as well as the rising demand for air connectivity in the region.