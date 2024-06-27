JKIA parking system leaks revenue, says new audit

Gaps in the management of car parking services at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of shillings yearly through revenue leaks , a new audit has revealed.

A new report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s office shows that the parking services system run by the Kenya Airports Parking Services (KAPS)- the firm that has operated it since 2018- lacks functional features such as vehicle licence plate inventory which means that some motorists access the airport without paying.

The audit further reveals that cash payments to attendants manning the airport exit points are seldom remitted to the airport manager, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

The Auditor-General’s report said that KAPS also submits selective data to KAA, excluding crucial data that could help the airport manager know full revenues earned from car parking services. There were discrepancies to the tune of Sh101.8 million in car parking revenues in the year to June 2023, Ms Gathungu’s report reveals.