JKIA parking system leaks revenue, says new audit

JKIA entrance

The entry to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from the Nairobi Expressway as pictured on May 13, 2022. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mburu

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Gaps in the management of car parking services at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of shillings yearly through revenue leaks , a new audit has revealed.

A new report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s office shows that the parking services system run by the Kenya Airports Parking Services (KAPS)- the firm that has operated it since 2018- lacks functional features such as vehicle licence plate inventory which means that some motorists access the airport without paying.

The audit further reveals that cash payments to attendants manning the airport exit points are seldom remitted to the airport manager, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

The Auditor-General’s report said that KAPS also submits selective data to KAA, excluding crucial data that could help the airport manager know full revenues earned from car parking services. There were discrepancies to the tune of Sh101.8 million in car parking revenues in the year to June 2023, Ms Gathungu’s report reveals.

“The automated car parking management system from KAPS at JKIA is not fully car registration number plate controlled as the system sometimes captures and prints symbols on the tickets instead of the specific car registration number. This exposes the Authority to loss of revenue because one car ticket can be used by a different car to exit creating a lapse in the security system,” the the report.

