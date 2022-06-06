Companies Jumbo Steel to invest Sh2bn in Kisumu plant

By ELIZABETH OJINA

Jumbo Steel Mills has unveiled a Sh2 billion investment plan in Kisumu that will see it set up a new plant to make mattresses for the region.

In the plan, the firm, which manufactures water tanks and mattresses, will construct the Ndovu Tank and Ndovu Mattress plant at Korowe, Kisumu along the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway on a 27-acre parcel of land.

Mr Harsh Patel, the managing director of the company said the warehouses will cover an area of 400,000 square feet.

The investment is expected to create 600 jobs for opportunities when operational.

“This facility will produce mattresses of various kinds such as pocket spring mattresses, Bonnet Spring mattresses and the traditional mattresses which are used in schools," said Mr Harsh.

He went on: “We expect to employ about 600 employees at this facility. There are many factors that we considered before deciding to set up our multibillion-shilling investment here in Kisumu.”

The move by the government to rehabilitate and upgrade facilities at the Kisumu Port has had a ripple effect on business activities in Lake Victoria which connects countries in the East African Community.

Mr Harsh said the repair of the railway line to Kisumu and the road network has eased the transport of raw materials and finished goods.

“Logistics is an integral part of our business because of the timely deliveries of our products to our customers. We were keen to work with a reliable automotive partner to provide suitable vehicles that would meet this requirement,” said Mr Harsh.

He spoke in Kisumu during the handing over of 82 Isuzu trucks worth Sh400 million.

Isuzu East Africa Chairman Hiroshi Hisatomi noted Isuzu’s commitment to continue investing in manufacturing capacity in Kenya’s assembly plant.

“In 2022, Isuzu Motors will be marking its 5th Year in Kenya since taking up the business from General Motors in 2017, to exclusively assemble and sell Isuzu models in Kenya,” Hiroshi said.

Isuzu Sales director Wanjohi Kangangi said the purchase of the vehicles by Jumbo Steel Mills reaffirmed Isuzu's position as the leading vehicle brand in Kenya.

“Today, we are honoured to hand over 82 assorted FRR trucks and NQR trucks to Jumbo Steel Mills to cater for their transport and logistics needs in the region,” said Mr Kangangi.

He added that the availability of skilled labour within Kisumu County also informed the decision to invest.

The tanks and mattresses will be distributed across Kenya, the lake region and the East African region.

