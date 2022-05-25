Companies Sh2bn steel factory to open its doors in June

A worker at a steel mill in Hefei, China. PHOTO | AFP

By VICTOR RABALLA

Jumbo Steel Mills’ new Sh2 billion Kisumu plant will begin operations on June 5, promising at least an additional direct 600 jobs for locals.

The firm's managing director Harshi Patel said the new plant will produce various steel products such as rebars, mild steel sections, wire products and hollow sections used in the construction industry.

“This facility will also produce mattresses of various kinds such as pocket spring mattresses, bonnet spring mattresses and the traditional mattresses which are used in schools,” he said.

“We have also invested in a PVC water tank manufacturing facility which will produce storage tanks ranging from 250 to 12,000 litres.”

The company has been operating in Kisumu since 1990, having started off as a small hardware shop.

Mr Patel added that the new facility, which is constructed on a 27-acre piece of land along the Kisumu-Nairobi highway, will enable the firm to also tap into cross-border trade with Uganda, Tanzania and Congo DRC, on top of local sales.

The steel maker has installed a 700 KW solar power system to help reduce electricity costs associated with the energy-intensive steel sector.

Due to the bulky nature of the products, Mr Patel said the firm will be relying on the newly revamped Kisumu port and the old meter gauge railway to ship products locally and to the region.

The firm has already procured 80 new vehicles from Isuzu East Africa Limited for its operations and management of logistics, Business Daily has learnt.

The operation of the factory will be a big boost to the economic prospects of Kisumu, coming soon after Keda Ceramics Kenya Limited rolled out a Sh16 billion tiles manufacturing company in Miwani area in the outskirts of Kisumu.

