Companies KawiSafi Ventures leads Sh1.7bn investment in biogas company

Sistema.bio Managing Director for Kenya Esther Altorfer during a 2019 clean cooking summit. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Mexican-based Sistema has a presence in multiple countries including Kenya and India.

Sistema digesters are designed to serve a wide range of farms and sanitation projects and are currently used in 30 countries around the world.

Kenya-based fund manager KawiSafi Ventures has joined other firms to invest $15.6 million (Sh1.7 billion) in biogas equipment firm Sistema.bio to fuel its expansion.

KawiSafi has since 2016 invested in several leading companies driving transition to clean energy sources across the continent.

Mexican-based Sistema has a presence in multiple countries including Kenya and India.

“We see huge potential in Sistema.bio’s solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the farm level and make a significant dent in the global climate crisis,” Marcus Watson, a director at KawiSafi said in a statement.

Sistema digesters are designed to serve a wide range of farms and sanitation projects and are currently used in 30 countries around the world.

The company operates hubs in Mexico, Colombia, Kenya and India where it distributes biogas technology, service and financing for farmers to address challenges of poverty, food security, and climate change.

By providing flexible repayment plans and comprehensive monitoring services, farmers can acquire and operate biodigesters to collect and treat farm waste, resulting in clean biogas and rich biofertilizer.

KawiSafi made the investment alongside institutional investor AXA IM Alts. The specific investment by each firm was not disclosed.

The biogas company announced the cash will go towards delivering clean and renewable energy for one million farmers and their families by 2025.

The Series B investment included a mix of equity, debt and non-dilutive capital to support Sistema’s continued growth and scale its innovative waste-to-energy technology and business model.

It follows a seed and Series A equity investments. Sistema has been raising a combination of equity, debt and non-dilutive capital.

Existing investors at Sistema include Engie RDE, EU ElectriFI fund, Chroma Impact, Blink CV and Co Capital as well as Triodos Bank.

“The time is now for ambitious climate projects, and we intend to lead the change for smallholder farmers,” Sistema co-founder and CEO Alex Eaton said.

