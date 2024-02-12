Companies KCB, Visa launch premium card service for super-rich

By MARION SITAWA

KCB Bank Kenya and global payments technology firm, Visa have partnered to roll out two premium cards that will allow its high-net-worth customers to access privileged travel and hotel packages worldwide.

The cards, known as KCB Signature Card and KCB Infinite Card, are available exclusively by invitation and are targeted at individuals earning between Sh300,000 and Sh1 million per month, and those earning more than Sh1 million, respectively.

“The cards will provide unparalleled benefits and privileges that cater to the refined needs of our discerning clientele. We are confident that this offering will further elevate the bank’s premium proposition,” KCB Kenya Retail Director Jane Isiaho said.

The cardholders will enjoy faster rewards earning rates, supported by a dedicated round-the-clock concierge team for travel arrangements and personalised recommendations.

“This comprehensive travel package also includes travel privileges like airport lounge access and preferential treatment at partner hotels and resorts worldwide. Moreover, these customers will have access to prestigious golf clubs and tournaments globally and have the flexibility to transact both in Kenyan shillings and United States Dollars,” the bank said.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya shows that the economy recorded Sh114.8 billion worth of card payments in the first two months of 2023, up from Sh110.9 billion in the corresponding period in 2022.

“The two cards offer a unique blend of services and benefits that reflect the sophistication and financial needs of customers. With these cards, we aim to provide KCB customers with exceptional spending power, enhanced protection, and superior rewards,” said Eva Ngigi-Sarwari, Visa Kenya Country Manager.

KCB Kenya in September 2023 jointly rolled a card scheme with another global payments technology company, Mastercard that offers premium and private banking customers an array of market-exclusive benefits.

