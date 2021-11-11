Companies KenGen completes second geothermal well in Ethiopia

KenGen MD Rebecca Miano. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KEVIN ROTICH

More by this Author Summary The firm says the project is second out of eight wells its was contracted to drill by the state-owned electricity producer, Ethiopia Electric Power Company.

Ethiopia is eyeing renewable energy sources to increase electricity capacity to meet rising power demand from commercial and household customers.

power producer Kenya Electricity Generating Company #ticker:KEGN (KenGen) has completed drilling of a 3,000 metres geothermal well in Ethiopia, its deepest well yet in the neighbouring nation, having surpassed its target of 2,750 metres.

The company says the project is the second out of eight wells it was contracted to drill by the state-owned electricity producer, Ethiopia Electric Power Company.

“We are happy to see our teams deliver the same level of success in the Horn of Africa as we do back home in Olkaria where we have also drilled several geothermal wells to depths of 3,000 metres,” Geothermal Development Director Peketsa Mangi said.

In February 2019, KenGen won a contract to offer geothermal drilling services for EEP in the Aluto-Langano geothermal fields in Ethiopia.

“Our revenue increased by four percent from Sh44 billion to about Sh46 billion in 2021 partly attributed to revenues from our diversification venture at Tulu Moye in Ethiopia," KenGen’s Finance and ICT Director John Mudany said.

“The ongoing geothermal drilling services in Tulu Moye contributed about Sh1.7 billion compared to only Sh440 million in the last financial year.”