Companies Kenya Power appoints former anti-graft boss Aaron Ringera as director

Kenya Power board has appointed former anti-graft boss Justice Aaron Ringera as a non-executive director of the company.

The appointment will see Justice Ringera join high-ranking military boss Brig (Rtd) James Migige Gitiba and Sarah Mbwaya who joined the board last month.

The three board members will fill the vacancies left by Elizabeth Rogo, Abdulrazaq Ali and Caroline Kittony-Waiyaki who resigned in May.

“The board of directors of the Kenya Power and Lighting Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera as a non-executive director of the company in accordance with the company’s memorandum and Articles of Association,” the said in a statement Thursday.

Justice Ringera has served in several presidential and ministerial task forces and committees. He holds a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Nairobi.

He is a chartered arbitrator and an accredited mediator of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators of London with experience in commercial arbitration.

He has also served as the solicitor General of Kenya as well as the director and chief executive officer of both the Kenya Anti-Corruption Authority and the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission.

He was a member of the Taskforce on the review of power purchase agreements as well as the steering committee on the implementation of the report of the presidential task force on the review of power purchase agreements.