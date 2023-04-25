Companies Kenya Power buys electric fleet in shift to clean transport

By JOHN MUTUA

Kenya Power will buy a fleet of electric vehicles and motorcycles as the utility steps up its ambitious shift to clean transport in the next four years.

The State-owned power distributor last week invited firms to supply four electric double cabin pick-up trucks, four light utility vehicles and 30 motorcycles, marking the start of its transition to a clean energy-powered fleet.

Kenya Power is eyeing a fully electric fleet by 2027, an ambitious target that will be achieved through a mix of buying new electric units and retrofitting its current diesel and super-driven vehicles and motorcycles.

The move makes it the first State entity to kick-start the transition to phasing out fossil fuel-powered fleets as part of curbing environmental pollution.

“The company will gradually phase out fuel-powered vehicles and motorbikes from its fleet, in favour of electric-powered ones, as we move towards adopting sustainable ways of doing business,” Kenya Power says in its latest annual report.

The utility says the vehicles and motorcycles should be delivered within the next six months as the company seeks to stay on course for a full transition to electric mobility in the next four years.

Kenya is banking on the vast potential of clean energy mainly geothermal, solar and wind to support clean mobility and cut carbon emissions associated with fossil fuels.

Official data shows that Kenya had an installed capacity of renewable energy of 2,613.1 Megawatts in December last year, which was 76.93 percent of the total installed capacity.

Kenya Power is also rolling out an electric car charging system in Nairobi and Nakuru as it positions itself to tap into the anticipated jump in popularity for clean mobility.

A number of start-ups and local firms are investing in charging infrastructure and assembling of vehicles, offering an opportunity for Kenya Power to grow customer numbers.

