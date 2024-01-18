Companies Kenya Power seeks suppliers for EVs in fleet overhaul plan

Kenya Power Offices along Aga Khan Walk as pictured on April 23, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

More by this Author

Kenya Power is in the market seeking to procure 28 electric motorcycles and vehicles from electric mobility suppliers as it positions itself for the shift to clean energy.

This is the first phase of an earlier process initiated in April where the State-owned power firm put out a notice seeking bidders to supply them with four electric double cabin pick-up trucks, four light utility vehicles and 30 motorcycles, marking the start of its transition to a clean energy-powered fleet.

Read: New sound of green transport as world restarts electric cars

The January tender notice calls on bidders to supply the power company with 25 electric motorcycles and three-four by two-wheel double cabins to the Ruaraka depot transport division.

"The Kenya Power & Lighting Company Plc (KPLC) invites bids from eligible bidders for the supply of electric vehicles and motorcycles," said KPLC in a tender invite.

The tendering period is between January 17 and February 18, 2024.

Kenya Power is eyeing a fully electric fleet by 2027, an ambitious target that will be achieved through a mix of buying new electric units and retrofitting its current diesel and super-driven vehicles and motorcycles.

The company's tender comes amid concerns the government has not been keen on matters of electric mobility leaving the bulk to private investors. The emobility transition is gaining momentum in Kenya, however, the sector players have faced infrastructure and funding challenges together with minimal government intervention.

The main players in the e-mobility space in Kenya are major private entities, with most of them being EV start-ups.

Read: Electric cars, motorbikes uptake rises by 729 units

The utility's move to fully electrify its fleet by 2027 puts it ahead of other State entities yet to kick-start the transition.

→ [email protected]