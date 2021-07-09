Companies Kenya Re appoints Jennifer Karina to head its board

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Kenya ReInsurance Corporation #ticker:KNRE (Kenya Re) has tapped Jennifer Karina to chair its board with effect from July 8.

Mrs Karina, a psychologist and coach, replaces Mr Chiboli Shakaba, who has retired after two years serving as chairman since August 2019.

“Kenya ReInsurance Corporation Limited is pleased to announce the election of Mrs Jennifer Karina as the chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from 8th July, 2021,” the reinsurer said in a statement on Friday.

The founder and lead coach of Anchor Relationship Network served as the chairperson of Kenya Re’s board committee on human resources and nominations.

She has also served as a director in the boards of various organisations in both public and private sectors including as chair of the Central Bank of Kenya Pension Fund and National Constituency Development Fund.

Mrs Karina is currently the vice-chair of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.

She holds a Masters of Arts degree from Durham University in the UK, and currently pursuing a PhD in Educational Psychology.