Kenya Re picks new board chair

Dr Catherine Kimura. Kenya Reinsurance Corporation has elected her as the chair of the board effective July 15. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Kenya Reinsurance Corporation has elected Dr Catherine Kimura as the chair of the board effective July 15.

Dr Kimura is currently serving as director of Old Mutual Securities and has represented the Kenya government in various international and regional engagements.

She is taking over from Ms Jennifer Karina who had been appointed as the chair of the board in July last year.

According to the corporation’s charter, the directors elect the chair for their meeting and determine the period for which they hold the office.

“The Board of Directors of Kenya Reinsurance Corporation is pleased to announce the election of Dr Catherine Kimura as the Chairman of the Board of Directors with effect from July 15 in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association,” the reinsurer said in a statement.

Dr Kimura has previously served as director of KCB Bank Kenya, KTDA, Kenya Sugar Authority, Kenya Sugar Development Fund, Mumias Sugar Company, Busia Sugar Company, Kephis among others.

She has also held several positions in the government and public finance including Investment Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Member of Parliament at East Africa Legislative Assembly and was the first chancellor of Multimedia University of Kenya.

Dr Kimura is a specialist in Public Finance and policy and management with over 37 years of experience.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi, a Diploma in Tourism and International Relations from the University of Paris and a certificate in Public Finance from the University of Connecticut.

