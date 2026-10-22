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Kenyan lenders fall off list of fastest-growing banks in Africa

Kenya’s two dominant lenders, KCB Group and Equity Bank, both slipped by two places in Africa rankings, to 15th and 17th, respectively, despite rising in the global rankings.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Ngigi

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Kenyan banks fell off the list of the fastest-growing lenders in Africa, a new ranking by Financial Times (FT) showed, partly due to a stable shilling against the dollar.

The FT's latest listing of the World’s top 1000 banks shows no Kenyan lender made it to the list of the top 10 highest movers.

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