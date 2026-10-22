Kenyan lenders fall off list of fastest-growing banks in Africa

Time flies with great content! Renew in to keep enjoying all our premium content.
Prime
Kenya’s two dominant lenders, KCB Group and Equity Bank, both slipped by two places in Africa rankings, to 15th and 17th, respectively, despite rising in the global rankings.
By
George Ngigi
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
Kenyan banks fell off the list of the fastest-growing lenders in Africa, a new ranking by Financial Times (FT) showed, partly due to a stable shilling against the dollar.
The FT's latest listing of the World’s top 1000 banks shows no Kenyan lender made it to the list of the top 10 highest movers.
Don't have an account? Register