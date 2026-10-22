Kenyan model sues L’Oréal for Sh8m over use of her image on Gold Touch cream

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According to the court documents, she accuses L’Oréal of continued assigning or granting exploitation rights in her image to third parties for advertising, marketing and promotional purposes without her authorisation.
By
Sinda Matiko
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
On February 22, 2015, Gladys Wambui Irungu, a model, sat across the table with officials from Brainwave Communication, a casting agency, to sign a deal on behalf of L’Oréal East Africa.
The deal was for her face to be on the packaging of L’Oréal’s Gold Touch cream. She would become the face of the product.
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