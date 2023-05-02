Companies Ketraco manager named Kenya Power chief executive

Joseph Siror has been appointed as new Kenya Power managing director and chief executive officer. PHOTO | KENYA POWER

By JOHN MUTUA

Kenya Power has named Joseph Siror as its new chief executive, ending a wait of nearly two years for a substantive CEO of the utility.

Dr Siror, who will serve a three-year term effective May 2, replaces Geoffrey Muli, who has been the acting chief since May last year.

Kenya Power has been without a substantive CEO following the acrimonious exit of Bernard Ngugi who resigned in August 2021 amid a boardroom fallout. Mr Ngugi was the electricity distributor's fourth CEO in four years.

He was replaced by the general manager for commercial and sales Rosemary Oduor in an interim basis before she was surprisingly replaced by Mr Muli last year.

Dr Siror has for the past six years been attached to State-owned Ketraco —which manages Kenya’s high-voltage power transmission lines, where he has been serving as the general manager for systems operations.

He, alongside Ms Oduor and Jeremiah Kiplangat (head of Kenya Power’s training school) had emerged top in the interviews for the job that had attracted 29 applicants.

Dr Siror holds a PhD in Engineering from Shanghai Jiaotong University.

“Dr Siror brings a wealth of experience, expertise, integrity and energy to the company. His time in the public sector as well as his training and knowledge will help provide Kenya Power with a fresh start and build on the past success to deliver an exciting new strategic direction for the Company,” Kenya Power board chair Joy Masinde said.

“Dr Siror is highly qualified and well respected in his field and the board looks forward to working with him in meeting the company’s corporate goals. The board takes this opportunity to congratulate him on his appointment.”

He takes over at a time the utility is grappling with poor financial performance with a net loss of Sh1.1 billion for the half-year ended December straining its ability to repay loans and revamp its aging transmission network.

