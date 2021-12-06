Companies KFC to open new branch in Ongata Rongai

By BONFACE OTIENO

US-based fast-food chain KFC plans to open a new branch in Ongata Rongai in what is shaping up to be a major competition between rival brands Java, ArtCaffé and Subway.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, which operates locally through franchisee Kuku Foods East Africa, will open the new outlet at Maiyan Mall, whose anchor tenant is Naivas Supermarket.

The expansion comes at a time Kenya has seen increased interest from global fast-food outlets fuelled by a growing demand for snacks and meals.

Increased activity in this market segment has also coincided with the rise in the construction of new malls, offering retailers a concentration of well-heeled shoppers.

“The branch is set to be opened at Maiyan Mall in Ongata Rongai town,” a source familiar with the details told the Business Daily on Monday.

The new outlet will raise KFC’s national branch count to 25 and comes nine months after it opened its Mombasa one in March.

KFC started operations in Kenya in 2011.

The company made 30,000 food deliveries in November 2018 alone, contributing to 60 percent of the total deliveries in the East African region. It also has outlets in Uganda and Rwanda.