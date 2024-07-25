KICD, Old Mutual targets teachers in financial literacy campaign

Old Mutual Group and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) have launched an online-based financial literacy programme, targeting junior and senior school teachers.

KICD chief executive officer (CEO) Charles Ong’ondo said the launch of the programme follows a successful pilot that covered 120 Junior Secondary School teachers, from 36 institutions in Uasin Gishu, Makueni, Laikipia, Siaya, and Kiambu counties.

“The learning gaps that were identified during our pilot informed the extent to which financial literacy could be infused into other learning areas,” he said.

"Financial literacy is a tool for empowerment and teaching it in schools is no longer an option but a necessity to equip learners with the knowledge needed for a successful future,” Prof. Ong’ondo added.

The online programme is now available to all junior school teachers, with senior secondary school teachers onboarded from 2026.

It is accessible via the Elimika platform, a cloud-based training portal that enables teachers to hone their skills through capacity-building courses in multiple topics.

Old Mutual Group CEO Arthur Oginga, said the literacy programme is part of an initiative by the firm known as Learn. Think. Do (LTD) , which aims to mainstream financial education in empowering sustainable and responsible financial well-being for Africa's youth.

Old Mutual invested an initial Sh25 million in the programme.