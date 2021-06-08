Companies Kisumu air fares plunge 60pc after holiday rush

The Kisumu International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The cost of air ticket from Kisumu has dropped by up to 60 percent following a decline in demand that pushed fares last week to a high of Sh17,000 due to Madaraka Day celebration.

Flights to Nairobi on Kenya Airways will Tuesday cost a low of Sh7,275 from Sh17,885 witnessed on the same day last week on the back of high number of travellers who were attending the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Jambojet is charging Sh4,600 from Kisumu to Nairobi from a high of Sh8,100 last week.

The Madaraka celebrations had made Kisumu the most expensive route on local destinations, surpassing the coastal region that normal leads in regard to the cost of air ticket.

Meanwhile, local airline Safarilink plans to increase flight frequencies on the Kisumu route towards the end of June as demand picks up after a sluggish start in May.

The carrier said it will increase its frequencies from three times per day on certain days up from two times per day.

The increased flights will be operating on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, departing Nairobi at noon.

“We are planning to increase frequencies on the Kisumu route mainly on increased passenger demand,” Safarilink CEO Alex Avedi told the Business Daily in an interview on Monday.