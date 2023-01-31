Companies Konza city marketing head to lead investment authority

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria during a press conference on January 24, 2023. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has tapped Konza Technopolis Development Authority marketing head June Chepkemei as managing director of the Kenya Investment Authority on an acting basis.

In the appointment notice released on Tuesday, Kuria tasked Chepkemei with developing strategies that will grow investments into the country from the current Sh62.2 billion to Sh1.2 trillion by the end of the year.

“The appointment tasks June with the responsibility of spearheading strategies to attract and grow investments to the country from the current $500 million (Sh62.2 billion) to $10 billion (Sh1.2 trillion) by end of 2023,” the notice read.

Established in 2004, KENINVEST is a statutory body that promotes and facilitates domestic as well as foreign investment in Kenya by advocating for a conducive environment and offering aftercare services to investors.

Chepkemei replaces Olivia Rachier who has also been holding the post in an acting capacity.

Prior to joining KoTDA, Chepkemei worked as a Communications Business Partner at Safaricom after a six-year stint in the media industry where she rose through the ranks to become a business news editor as well as a Television and Radio talk show host at Kass Media International.

She holds a Master’s degree in Communication Studies from Moi University, a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations (PR) and Communications and a diploma in Professional Marketing from The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

She is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Information Science.

Last year, Ms Chepkemei successfully led Kenya’s team in a fruitful bid to host the 41st International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) global conference slated for next year.

She also formed part of the team that was charged with delivering the Technology and Innovation-themed Jamhuri Day on December 12 last year.

She has previously served as a member of the Taskforce on the Kenya Media Policy Guidelines.

Among her notable accomplishments at KoTDA is pioneering the Konza Innovation Ecosystem Initiative that brings together various industry stakeholders to support the commercialisation of Research, Innovation and the Development of new solutions and enterprises within Konza Technopolis.

To date, over 100 enterprises have been launched through the initiative.

