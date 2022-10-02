Technology Konza wins bid to host global innovation conference in 2024

John Tanui, Konza Technopolis Development Authority (Kotda) CEO. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Members of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) have voted for Kenya’s Konza Technopolis to host their annual high-level conference in 2024.

Konza is one of the key flagship projects of Kenya’s Vision 2030 economic blueprint.

IASP revealed the decision via their official social media platforms, sparking excitement among various players in Kenya’s ICT sector who hailed the move as one that will deliver vast opportunities for ICT growth in the country.

“It’s the news we’ve been waiting for. IASP members have voted and we are delighted to announce that in 2024 we will meet in beautiful Nairobi, Kenya, hosted by our colleagues at Konza,” IASP said in a tweet.

Konza Chief Executive Engineer John Tanui thanked IASP members for settling on Kenya, saying it was a demonstration of confidence.

“We are elated by the news of winning the bid to host the 2024 World Conference of International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation. We thank members for the confidence in Kenya,” said Mr Tanui.

IASP is a global network of science parks, innovation districts and other areas of innovation, boasting members in more than 70 countries worldwide.

In the past decade, Kenya has made remarkable strides in ICT infrastructure, consequently cementing its status as one of the leading tech hubs in the region.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that value addition in the ICT sector stood at Sh294 billion in 2021, registering a 30 percent rise from Sh223 billion in 2017.

The Kenya National Digital Master plan 2022-32 targets spending Sh585 billion in the sector over the next 10 years.

Based on various awards, covering areas such as fintech, Kenya is increasingly gaining recognition as an innovation district.

President William Ruto has nominated Eliud Owalo for appointment as the country’s next ICT Cabinet Secretary, pending approval by Parliament.

