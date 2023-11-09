Companies KTDA legal rep stays as directorship war rages

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The law firm of Millimo, Muthomi and Company Advocates will remain as the legal representatives of the Kenya Tea Development Agency Holdings Ltd (KTDA) pending the resolution of a directorship dispute.

Three judges of the High Court ruled that other law firms that had filed applications over several issues yet to be determined by the court did so amid the leadership dispute.

Justices Hedwig Ong’udi, Jesse Nyagah and John Chigiti, who were picked by Chief Justice Martha Koome to resolve the legal representation of the company, said allowing changes at the current stage will have an indirect implication on the pending directorship dispute.

“As earlier observed, the issue of directorship is pending as a result of which the question of the validity or otherwise of the instructions to the law firms to take over the conduct of the suit cannot be conclusively ascertained,” the judges said.

The judges observed that the filing of notices of change of advocates pending the determination of the directorship disputes will only complicate the issues further.

Law firms including Patrick’s Law Associates; Ongweny Mirieri and Company Advocates; Mwangi, Wahome and Co Advocates; Guandarau Thuita and Company Advocates; and Kale Maina and Bundotich & Co Advocates maintained that they were given instructions to act on behalf of KTDA.

