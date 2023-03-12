Companies Kuria now barred from gazetting EPZA chief

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has barred Industrialisation, Trade and Industry CS Moses Kuria from gazetting Ezekiel Owuor Otieno as the chief executive officer of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA).

Justice Mugure Thande put on hold any plans to confirm Mr Owuor to the position, pending the determination of a petition filed by Isack Lango Guyo, who has challenged his appointment over claims that there are serious integrity issues against him.

Mr Guyo alleges that Mr Owuor was adversely mentioned in a case involving the loss of millions at the Youth Enterprise Fund.

He further alleged that the High Court in November 8, 2016, ordered some funds belonging to the official be forfeited to the government.

“A temporary order be and is hereby issued restraining the 1st respondent either acting on his own or through agents, from gazetting the interested party as a substantive chief executive office of Export processing Zones, pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-partes,” the order issued on March 9 reads.

The judge directed Mr Guyo to serve the CS, Attorney General and EPZA Board with the court documents by March 13. The matter will be mentioned on April 17 for directions.

The decision comes just a few days after the Employment and Labour Relations court cleared the appointment of Mr Owuor as the substantive CEO.

