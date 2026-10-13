KWFT fights Sh104m claim over unpaid fixed deposits

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The court ruled that the bank’s defence raised questions about the contracts and repayment arrangements that must be tested at a full hearing.
By
Joseph Wangui
Correspondent
Nation Media Group
Kenya Women Microfinance Bank Plc (KWFT) is battling a Sh104.5 million claim from a customer who sued the lender over unpaid funds from two fixed-deposit investments initially totalling Sh115 million.
The investor, Elijah Jacktone Odhiambo Mugah, claims he invested Sh115 million with the bank in 2024 in two fixed deposits of Sh40 million and Sh75 million.
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