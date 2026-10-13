KWFT fights Sh104m claim over unpaid fixed deposits

Kenya Women Microfinance Bank Plc (KWFT) is battling a Sh104.5 million claim from a customer who sued the lender over unpaid funds from two fixed-deposit investments initially totalling Sh115 million.

The investor, Elijah Jacktone Odhiambo Mugah, claims he invested Sh115 million with the bank in 2024 in two fixed deposits of Sh40 million and Sh75 million.

He is seeking Sh104.5 million together with all accrued contractual investment at 18.5 percent per annum simple interest until payment in full. This is after KWFT made a partial payment of Sh10.5 million to the aggrieved investor.

However, the High Court has rejected his application to strike out KWFT’s defence and enter judgment for the claimed amount, ruling that disputes over the fixed-deposit terms, early withdrawal and repayment arrangements require a full trial.

The court ruled that the bank’s defence raised questions about the contracts and repayment arrangements that must be tested at a full hearing.

Mr Mugah told the court that he sent termination letters on April 4, 2025, recalling both investments. KWFT proposed, in a letter dated August 11, to repay him in daily instalments of Sh1.5 million but did not honour the proposal.

He alleged that banker’s cheques issued by the bank for Sh3 million were dishonoured. The lawsuit says KWFT paid him Sh10.5 million, leaving Sh104.5 million, according to his calculation.

Asking the court to strike out KWFT’s defence and enter judgment as claimed, he argued that the bank’s reliance on the Sh40 million deposit’s fixed term could not justify withholding the Sh75 million investment.

KWFT opposed the application, saying an agreement signed on May 24, 2024, set a 126-month tenure for the Sh40 million deposit.

It argued that the court needed to determine whether the term prevented early withdrawal and whether Mr Mugah’s termination letters were valid instructions.

The bank disputed the effect of its repayment proposal and partial payments, which it said were made without prejudice and in good faith. It attributed the dishonoured cheques to an administrative reconciliation issue triggered by Mr Mugah’s attempt to end the deposit before maturity.

Mr Mugah contended that the bank’s defence rested entirely on the 126-month tenure of the Sh40 million contract alone.

That tenure, he said, was never irrevocable and could not “in any event justify withholding the Sh75 million deposit”. He argued that the bank’s defence was a strategy for buying time and an abuse of process.

The court said the question was whether the defence was so defective that it should be struck out. It noted that courts should use that power cautiously and allow a hearing where genuine issues require examination.

“The debtor-creditor characterisation may therefore establish that the money is owed, but does not by itself determine when it fell due,” the judge said.

The judge added that the court could not fairly decide the meaning and effect of the agreement on competing affidavits alone. The contract, evidence and cross-examination were needed to establish whether the tenure had been varied and whether the deposits could be withdrawn early.

“The totality of this is that I am not able to say with the certainty this jurisdiction demands that any severable part of the defence is a sham, frivolous or vexatious,” the court said.

The judge dismissed Mr Mugah’s application. It took note of the amount at stake and KWFT’s acknowledgement that it held the funds, saying the suit should proceed expeditiously.

The case is scheduled for a case management conference on November 23, 2026.