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State seeks to extend VAT relief on fuel to mid-December

A petrol attendant at Shell gas station in Nakuru City fuels a motorbike on April 7, 2026.

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The State is seeking to extend the eight percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol and kerosene from today to mid-December this year to cushion consumers from costly fuel amid escalation in the Middle East war.

This is through the State-sponsored Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 that if approved will see the current VAT of eight percent extended by 90 days. The current rate was set to lapse today (October 14,2026), the day when the State will announce new pump prices for the month to November 14.

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