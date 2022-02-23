Companies Little Cab ventures into movie ticket sales

Moviegoers have a reason to smile following a partnership between leading cinema outlets in the country and taxi-hailing Little Cab.

The deal allows customers to book tickets on the Little Cab app and get snacks and free rides to and from the movie theatre.

The firm, targeting alternative revenue streams, has partnered with Century Cinemax - with theatres at Sarit, Junction and Garden City malls, Anga -Diamond and Sky Panari, and Motion Cinemas.

Little CEO Kamal Budhabhatti said Wednesday that the feature would save on time used to browser different movie platforms to buy tickets.

“We have made it easier for our customers to book movie tickets and snacks from wherever they are through this new offering. You will be able to view the movie trailer before booking your ticket,” said Mr Budhabhatti.

The company says it has so far sold over 5,000 tickets across the six cinema halls since mid-December and expects the number to double by the end of the first quarter.

“We see more turnouts for international movies. However, we have also seen more local movies being premiered at the cinemas; this is a great improvement. We are ready to partner with local film companies to ensure more customers visit the cinemas to watch local movies,” he said.

“Once you book the movie using the new service, the package comes with snacks and a free ride to and from the cinema venue,” he added.

Little is leveraging on its existing network and customer base to break into the segment, recovering from the Covid-19 impact and facing threats from piracy and competition from online streaming services such as Netflix and Showmax.

The industry depends on tickets sold, with the revenues divided among the movie distributors, cinema and the studio.