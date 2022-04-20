Companies Mabati Rolling Mills picks insider as new CEO to replace Andrew Heycott

Newly appointed Mabati Rolling Mills CEO Manish Mehra. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM) has appointed Manish Mehra as the new chief executive effective April 1, replacing Andrew Heycott who has been at the helm for eight years.

Mr Mehra has since June 2021 served as the business head for Building Solutions at MRM, a company associated with billionaire Manu Chandaria.

The firm manufactures and distributes steel roofing tiles and iron sheets.

Mr Mehra takes the position in the wake of increased competition from new entrants in the roofing materials market. MRM is a subsidiary of the Safal Group, a manufacturer of steel products.

“He joined the Safal Group in June 2021 where he has worked diligently with his team in sustaining Zero Harm (over one million manhours) for everyone who works for the business in line with the company’s commitment to safety,” the company said.

“Manish is an empathetic leader who believes in the power of people and enables them to perform to their potential by leveraging on their strengths.”

Prior to joining Safal Group, Manish Mehra was the CEO for Insignia Ltd, Tanzania managing their Tanzania, Zambia and Malawi markets.

He has over 30 years of experience in the fields of sales, manufacturing, international business and general management.

He has also worked with Asian Paints, leading businesses in India, China, Egypt and the Middle East.

The company said that his experiences in international markets range from re-starting a business unit in China in 2003 to setting up the biggest factory of Asian Paints in Egypt in 2010, followed by managing the business complexities there post the revolutions of 2011 and 2013.

Mr Mehra also supervised the company’s operations in the Middle East from 2014 to 2018, setting up a new factory in Oman and driving the creation of Premium Retail Distribution network and co-creating the brand change-over from Berger to Asian Paints.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and a Post Graduate Diploma in business management and marketing from the Indian Institute of Management.

[email protected]