Makini Schools expands investment in e-learning

By EDNA MWENDA

Makini Schools is set to expand its online learning infrastructure to revamp its virtual schooling.

This will add to an earlier technology investment of Sh579 million by its South Africa-based parent firm ADvTECH Group over the past few years.

“Over the next few months all Makini teachers will be equipped with the latest devices to ensure that Makini Schools can seamlessly switch to online lessons when necessary, which includes enabling learners to participate in classes online when they cannot attend school in person,” Makini said in a statement.

“All classrooms will be fitted with new projectors and sound bars while secure Wi-Fi will be accessible across the entire campuses, inside and outside classrooms which will assist in the development of research skills.”

Covid-19 saw many countries close schools which necessitated the adoption of online learning.

There has been a surge in the use of technology such as language apps, virtual tutoring, and video conferencing.

