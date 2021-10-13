Companies Man jailed for fake death claim to defraud Britam of Sh500,000 insurance

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary A man who faked the death of a relative to defraud Britam Insurance of over Sh500,000 has been jailed for eight months.

Solomon Kithuka Chalo was slapped with the jail term without the option of a fine, after he pleaded guilty to a total of eight counts of forgery and uttering a false document.

Senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi sentenced Kithuka to eight months for each of the counts, but the magistrate directed the sentences to run concurrently, meaning that he will remain behind bars for eight months.

Evidence presented before the court was that Kithuka forged the burial permit for Mutisya Musyoka, claiming that it had been issued by Rehema Health Centre. He committed the offence on March 17.

The court heard that with intent to defraud, Kithuka forged the burial permit number DA 6240345 on March 17, claiming it to be genuine and issued by the said hospital. He committed the offence jointly with others, who are yet to be arrested.

The accused presented the document to Britam Life Assurance, Phoenix branch on Kenyatta Avenue, intending to defraud the insurer.



